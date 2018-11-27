Former Shrewsbury Town boss John Askey surprised by 'harsh' sacking

Askey was given his marching orders from Montgomery Waters Meadow more than two weeks ago after just four wins from 17 league games.

He was booed off from his final game in charge, an FA Cup 1-1 draw with National League Salford City, amid angry jeers and chants from the Town fans, before the decision to sack him less than 24 hours later.

But Askey, who spent £600,000 recruiting 16 signings over the summer as he carried out an overhaul following Paul Hurst's departure, believed his team were improving and finding their feet in League One.

"I thought it was a little bit harsh. I'd only just got the job and we had a complete new team," Askey, who had guided Town to two league wins in his last three attempts, told BBC Radio Manchester Sport.

"With the budget that we'd got, I was thinking we were doing quite well for the position we were in.

"We were gradually improving, players were getting used to the league, most had come from non-league or League Two, so I was surprised really.

"You hear rumblings from supporters but I thought I'd get a little bit more backing.

"But that's football. I'm learning, even now. It's been a good learning curve for me and hopefully I'll come out of it better."

Macclesfield Town legend Askey says he is keen to get back into the game but has held no talks with any clubs and is waiting for 'the right job'.

Former Arsenal and England defender Sol Campbell was today appointed to fill the vacant management position at Moss Rose.