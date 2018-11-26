Shrewsbury send Arthur Gnahoua on loan to AFC Fylde

The 26-year-old former Kidderminster man has played one minute of League One football this season. He has only made the matchday 18 in the league on three occasions.

He did feature from the bench in the recent Checkatrade Trophy win at Crewe under Danny Coyne.

AFC Fylde are sixth in the National League.

Gnahoua, signed on a free transfer by former boss Paul Hurst, had the option of a further year in his initial one-year deal activated in the summer.

Coyne is keen for Gnahoua to go and play in order to boost his fitness.