Bernard McNally: Super Shaun Whalley showing a lot more consistency

The 30-year-old has been in fantastic form for Salop in recent weeks, scoring three times in as many games to take his goal tally for the season to seven, writes Bernard McNally.

Six of those were in League One, in which he has also managed eight assists, and the scouser is now displaying his quality on a consistent basis.

Shaun has always been a favourite of us Town fans, for his willingness to take on his marker and get crosses into the box.

For quite a while though, he would fade out of games and you wanted him to show more as you knew he had the ability in him.

I think Paul Hurst has brought the best out of him and he seems to be absolutely brimming with confidence– he is doing remarkably well.

Shaun will have set himself a goal target for the end of the season – and I see no reason, unless he gets injured, why he cannot reach 15 in all competitions.

If you are a winger getting double figures, you are doing well.

And he does not seem like a player willing to rest on his laurels. Having come through non-league, he appears to have that hunger to go and improve his game even further.

Advertising

He will be key as Town look to get back to winning ways in League One on Saturday as they welcome Blackpool to the Meadow.

Of course, the Tangerines experienced the dizzy heights of the Premier League not so long ago – and they will provide a tough test for Paul’s charges.

Town’s preparation for the game has not been ideal due around a foot of snow leaving their Sundorne Castle training ground unfit to use.

They have had to do more gym work but, from experience, those gym sessions and work indoors –maybe some six-a-side games – do keep you sharp.

Advertising

It is not the same as getting out there on the training pitch, of course, but they are all fit lads and should not have a problem in that aspect.

The main thing is making sure they approach the game with the right mentality and not use the training situation as an excuse – and I am sure Paul and the players will get on with it and knuckle down.

Going into the game and over the Christmas period, the minimum aim for Salop will be to keep themselves in the mix at the top of the table – in that top six – and then just see what happens from there.

Meanwhile, tickets for January’s FA Cup third-round tie at home against West Ham went on sale to season ticket holders yesterday.

I cannot wait for the game and I am hoping there will be a full house to be that 12th man as we look to pull off an upset over our Premier League visitors.