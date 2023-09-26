Whitchurch Alport hit six of the best to get through in FA Vase

Alex Hughes

Alport made history by registering their biggest ever victory in the competition.

They famously reached the quarter-final during the 2021-22 campaign, and have wasted little time making their mark on the competition this term.

Matty Birchall capitalised on two defensive errors to send Alport into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes.

Alex Hughes, Ryan Alcock and Harvey Lewis were also amongst the scorers for Alport, before Birchall rounded off a terrific afternoon by completing his hat-trick with a thumping finish into the roof of the net.

It was a less successful weekend for Shifnal Town, who fell to a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Stone Old Alleynians.

Joe Cuff's free-kick was tucked underneath the wall and nestled into the net to send Shifnal into the lead after 23 minutes.

But Stone Old Alleynians fought back with goals from Josh Sedgley and Ryan Goodwin completing the turnaround before the break.

Sam Wilson wrapped up the contest with a third for the visitors, as Shifnal headed for the exit door in the FA Vase second qualifying round.

Shawbury United also faced elimination after losing 1-0 against Premier Division outfit Tividale.

Ewan Edwards scored the only goal of the game on the cusp of half-time to hand Tividale the victory.

Elsewhere, Market Drayton Town lost 5-0 at home to Hereford Pegasus in the FA Vase.

Saul Thomas netted a hat-trick for Hereford, while Connor Davies-Austin and Lewis Rose also got on the their names on the score sheet.

In the Midland League Division One, Allscott Heath blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Stapenhill.

Allscott Heath remain second in the table after collecting seven wins from their opening 11 matches in their inaugural campaign in the 10th tier.

Connor Courtney cushioned down a cross field ball on the left and unleashed a powerful strike, which kissed the inside of the post, before crashing into the far bottom corner.

Ryan Davies forced a mistake from a Stapenhill defender to go one-on-one with the goalkeeper and fire into the bottom corner to double Allscott Heath's advantage on the cusp of half-time.

But Stapenhill mounted a comeback in the second half to snatch a point. George Teeney squeezed his finish inside the post from a tight angle to halve the deficit, and Sam Birks' header levelled proceedings on the hour-mark.