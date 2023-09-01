Shifnal Town put unbeaten start to test in FA Cup

Town will be looking to continue their strong start to the season after picking up seven points from their first three league games.

Having progressed in the FA Vase last weekend, Connor Patterson’s side have the chance to earn the club some more prize money, with more than £2,000 being awarded to the winner at this stage of the competition.

Nantwich, managed by former Telford boss Paul Carden, play a step above Shifnal and have two wins and two defeats from their first four games.

In Midland Premier action, Whitchurch Alport are at home to winless Tividale, and could go top of the table with a victory against the division’s bottom side.

Step six sides Allscott Heath, AFC Bridgnorth and Shawbury United all have home games in Midland One this weekend.

Allscott Heath play Droitwich Spa in a game that could see either side take top spot with a victory. The Monners currently sit third in the league with 15 points, one point behind leaders Hinckley.

AFC Bridgnorth will face bottom of the table Cotton Green at Crown Meadow.

The Meadow Men have two wins, two draws and two defeats so far this season, but are firm favourites against a side who haven’t picked up a point from their first eight games. Shawbury United sit second bottom and welcome sixth-place Wednesfield to Shropshire.