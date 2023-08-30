Unbeaten Shifnal Town gifted winner by AFC Wulfrunians

A very tight game was ultimately decided by a goalkeeping error two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Town had the better of the play in the first half and got their reward when Joe Cuff’s low cross was fumbled by goalkeeper Tom Hayward, allowing Josh Thomas to tap the ball into an empty net.

The second half was very different as the home side showed much more attacking flair and created far more than the visitors – going closest when Tom Poole hit the post with a low shot on the hour-mark.

Elsewhere, Whitchurch Alport suffered their first league defeat of the season, missing the chance to lead the division as hosts Romulus instead leaped to the top with a 1-0 victory. Allscott Heath are enjoying life in Midland One, moving up to third with a 2-1 triumph at Sutton United thanks to goals from Aiden Jehu and Harry Morris.