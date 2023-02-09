Two-horse race for title after Salop Leisure League rivals both win

Dawley Town in action

Table-toppers Dawley Town are still boasting a perfect record after reeling off a 14th successive Premier Division win.

Prees United were the latest side to be swept aside as they went down 4-0 on home soil. Daniel Beddows struck twice for Dawley with Daniel Beddows and Jordan Jones also netting.

Church Stretton are sitting second, five points behind the leaders following a 6-1 success at home to Wem Town.

The hosts led 1-0 at half-time but then turned on the style after the break. Harry Morris and Charlie Nickless both scored twice while Alexander Ryder and substitute Benjamin Hartshorne also found the net. James Astley bagged Wem’s consolation.

Third-placed Hodnet lost ground on the top two after going down 2-1 at home to a Ludlow side who sit one place below them in the standings.

Ryan Lewis and Sean Evans struck to secure the win for the visitors.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers and Wrockwardine Wood Juniors shared four goals and the spoils.

Jonathan Wilkes gave visiting Wood the lead, only for Owen Rothwell to level before the break.

Wood then looked set to bag a three-point haul after Owen Shedden fired them back in front, but Lewis Bloor struck in the fourth minute of added on time to earn the hosts a draw.

Madeley Sports came out on top in a five-goal thriller at Morda United.

The hosts led 2-1 with 20 minutes to go following goals from Louie Millington and Ryan Kenny.

But Sports hit back to level and then Shaun Davies bagged a 92nd minute winner. Nathan Taylor and Ben Hughes scored Sports’ other goals.

Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution enjoyed a good day as they eased to a 4-0 win at home to SAHA FC.

A strike from Michael Wilkinson saw Ercall lead at half-time and they upped the ante after the break to add further goals from Eric Mensah, substitute Marko Chris Ofori and Jason Clare. The other top-flight game saw Gobowen Celtic and Broseley battle out a goalless draw.

In Division One, second-placed Wellington Amateurs Development closed the gap to leaders Bridgnorth Development to four points thanks to a 4-1 success at home to Ercall Colts Juniors Revolution Colts.

Wellington host Bridgnorth on Saturday in what will be a key clash in the race for the title.

Llanymynech beat Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers 3-2 to record their first win of 2023.

Matt Hudson scored twice and Mike Whitehouse once as the hosts came back from 2-1 to claim all three points.