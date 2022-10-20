Leaders prove too strong for Wem

Fresh off the back of a brilliant 5-4 win against Lincoln City the week before they would have been full of confidence when they welcomed the division’s leaders.

But their optimism did not last long, with Stourbridge taking a two-goal lead into the interval.

The visitors got the next goal two minutes after the restart.

The rest of the game was then a formality for the Black Country team.

AFC Telford United progressed to the next round of the Tom Farmer Shropshire Women’s Cup with a victory over Albrighton. The Bucks won 6-1 on their travels with Jamie Duggan bagging another two goals.

In the same competition, Shifnal Town also progressed to the next round after they thumped Whitchurch Alport at home.

They won 8-0 on this occasion against their Shropshire rivals to earn their place in the draw.

And finally, The New Saints lost their Adran Welsh Premier League game 3-1 at home against Swansea. The visitors cruised into a two-goal lead but The New Saints pulled one back just before the break when they converted from the penalty spot.

To get a result, the next goal was always going to be important, but in the 86th minute, Katy Hosford put the game to bed for Swansea when she scored a wonder goal from distance.