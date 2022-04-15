Notification Settings

AFC Bridgnorth in crunch clash as they battle to survive

By Nick Elwell

AFC Bridgnorth face a crunch clash in their battle for survival when they return to action tomorrow.

The Crown Meadow men make the trip to the Black Country for a key encounter with relegation rivals Cradley Town,

Bridgnorth currently occupy the final drop zone slot with 28 points, one place and three points behind their weekend hosts with a game in hand.

Khalsa Football Federation and Coventry Copsewood are also sitting on 31 points with Bridgnorth hosting Khalsa a week on Saturday.

And with just three games remaining, Bridgnorth boss Steve Groome admits the pressure is on.

“We face two huge games away to Cradley and then at home to Khalsa Football Federation,” said Groome, whose side were beaten 3-0 by Dudley Town in their last outing.

“Khalsa have been on a superb run and won seven out of their last 10 games, but we have to get something out of these games.”

Groome is hoping to have a full squad to select from after suffering from availability problems throughout the season.

“We need everyone available and in the right frame of mind,” he added.

“If that’s the case, then those two games are winnable.”

Shawbury United could be relegated if results go against them and they lose at home to Dudley Town

In the Premier Division, Whitchurch Alport visit Uttoxeter Town tonight (7.45pm), while Shifnal Town go to Highgate United and Haughmond visit Stourport Swifts.

In Northern One West, Market Drayton Town play their penultimate home fixture of the season – they are at home to Ramsbottom United.

Non league
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

