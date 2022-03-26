Wisbech Town 0-3 Sporting Khalsa - Report

It was a first win in three games for Ian Rowe’s side but it proved an unlucky 13th straight league defeat for hosts Wisbech who are rooted to the foot of the Northern Premier League.

Ian Rowe’s side were always in control of the game and led at the break through a neat finish from Gaz Singh on 37 minutes.

Substitute Okafor doubled the advantage in the 90th minute with McGrady smashing in a third in stoppage time.