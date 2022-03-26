Notification Settings

Wisbech Town 0-3 Sporting Khalsa - Report

By Jonny Drury

Late strikes from James McGrady and Miracle Okafor put the gloss on a comfortable 3-0 win for Sporting Khalsa.

It was a first win in three games for Ian Rowe’s side but it proved an unlucky 13th straight league defeat for hosts Wisbech who are rooted to the foot of the Northern Premier League.

Ian Rowe’s side were always in control of the game and led at the break through a neat finish from Gaz Singh on 37 minutes.

Substitute Okafor doubled the advantage in the 90th minute with McGrady smashing in a third in stoppage time.

Sam Arnold kept a clean sheet for the first time in eight matches much to the relief of manager Rowe who has seen his leaky defence concede three in each of their last three matches.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

