Newtown stalwart Craig Williams on course for season to remember

Newtown captain Craig Williams (Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress)

In fact, the majority of campaigns Williams has been involved in have been battling down the bottom of the league.

The right back has become a face synonymous not just with the Robins but with the Cymru Premier since making his debut for the Robins as a 16 year old.

Barring two seasons with Mid Wales rivals Aberystwyth Town, his whole career has been spent at Latham Park where the club legend is now heading up the academy.

On the field, he has arguably been the club's most consistent performer for well over a decade under a number of managers.

And although the skipper has endured some low times with the club, there have been highs, such as the 2015 European Qualification and Welsh Cup Final and the 2021 European campaign.

But this season, could turn out to be the highlight of them all with the Robins currently second in the Cymru Premier table and on the hunt to automatically qualify for Europe for the first time.

"It's been such a good season," said Williams.

"We've been top and second the odd time in my time here, but never in second for a consistent period.

"I think a lot of our problem has always been consistency.

"We would win a couple, then have a bad run, but this year, we aren't having that up and down pattern. We've had solid results, we pick up points in most games.

"And I think a lot of that is down to the squad it's probably the best squad we've had in my time. We had a good side in 2015 when we got into Europe, but we have the depth now, and players lot in and out with ease."

Following qualification for Europe last summer, the club were beaten by Dundalk in the opening qualification tie for the new UEFA Europa Conference League.

However, despite bowing out at the first hurdle, it generated a significant windfall for the club that in part has been spent improving the playing squad.

Jean-Pierre Triganza of Valletta and Craig Williams of Newtown AFC (AMA)

The likes of former Walsall striker Aaron Williams and ex Aston Villa man Jake Walker have been two of the club's outstanding signings.

And although Williams believes the recruitment has been superb - there is more to their success in recent months,

"Europe gave us a big financial boost to help bring on some quality players, with really good pedigree, such as Aaron Williams," added Williams.

"However, we have more experience now. We have good young players but the lads who were already here have been in and around this squad for a long time, and we have a great mix.

"The club is really, really well run, and everything just seems to be ticking for us.

"We were frustrated because we have had to stop, but we can't wait now to get going again and try and stay up there."

The Robins latest signal of intent has come in the form of their latest signing - with defender Ryan Sears returning to the club from Grimsby Town.

The youngster began his career at Shrewsbury Town - but was released following loan spells at Newtown and AFC Telford United.

He then linked up with former Town boss Paul Hurst at Grimsby - but has now penned an 18 month deal with the Robins.

And the club captain believes this latest transfer really does underline the ambition within the club at the moment.

He said: "It certainly shows intent doesn't it.

"We have had good runs before then tailed off, but this is a statement of intent from us that we want to stay up there.

"To bring someone in mid season from a club such as Grimsby Town shows the pull we have and how serious we are.

"He is local but he's an ambitious player who wants to do well, and we are buzzing to have him back.

"We saw just how good he was when we had him here on loan, and it is a big statment.