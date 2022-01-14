New Market Drayton Town boss eyes survival with 'Project 25'

Market Drayton Town's Greenfields ground - Picture (Mike Sheridan)

Johnson, a former Drayton playing favourite, answered the call of chairman Mick Murphy late last week and ended the club’s hunt for a new boss, which has ran some three-and-a-half months.

The Gingerbread Men have taken just five points from their opening 19 Northern Premier League West fixtures, leaving them rock-bottom and without a win since the opening day of the season in August.

But the club still has ambitions of staying at step four and Newport-based Johnson, 38, believes 30 points is the magical number to ensure the most unlikely of survivals in their 13th season at this level.

“I’ve took the job not promising to stay up, but looking at things with a fine tooth comb,” Johnson said. “Look at the next 19 games, the potential point return in every game, where the games are and what we need as a group to achieve it.

“There needs to obviously be an injection of players for depth, strength, competition.

“I’ve said to the players it’s a completely clean slate for everybody and people will play on merit, but recruitment is the biggest thing on the agenda.

Factor

“Following that is getting a short to medium to long-term philosophy as to how we’re going to achieve, as I’ve labelled it, ‘Project 25’.

“Twenty-five points to add to the current five will probably be enough to stay up, obviously you can’t say that for certain.”

Johnson has already looked into beefing a squad low on confidence and numbers with some experienced heads with previous at the level, which was a big factor in Drayton’s criteria.

The new boss aims to have five new signings sealed for Saturday’s trip to eighth-placed Mossley.

Former AFC Telford, Bromsgrove and Colwyn Bay midfielder Johnson was this week looking to add more firepower to his frontline and depth to the Drayton squad.

Johnson’s first home game in charge is Newcastle Town on Monday night.

Whitchurch Alport will looking to create more history tomorrow.

Alport continue their record-breaking FA Vase run when they host Congleton Town.

The visitors ply their trade in the North west Counties League Premier Division.

Saturday’s action in the Midland League Premier Division sees Shifnal Town host Shropshire rivals Haughmond.

Shifnal, who are ninth in the standings, will be looking to bounce back from their 4-1 midweek loss to Lye Town in the JW Hunt Cup. Tom Hill scored for Shifnal.

Haughmond go into the clash sitting third from bottom and having lost their last five league games.

In the North West Counties First Division South, eighth-placed Ellesmere Rangers are on their travels as they head to tackle FC Isle of Man, who sit fourth in the standings.