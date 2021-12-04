Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Shifnal Town duo: We were sacked for not using bar enough

By Lewis CoxNon leaguePublished:

Former boss Dan Carter has claimed he and Andrew Carrier were sacked at Shifnal Town for not using the club’s Sports Bar enough.

Managers Andrew Carrier, left, and Dan Carter
Managers Andrew Carrier, left, and Dan Carter

The duo’s sacking shocked the non-league scene this week after an extremely successful three seasons in charge. Jamie Haynes has since been appointed as successor.

Chairman Mick Tranter said the decisions were private and Carrier had stated ‘non-footballing reasons’, but Carter has revealed the reason owed to the Shifnal Sports Bar, owned by the chairman on another site in the town, not being used enough by players or staff.

“People talk about the politics of non-league. He’s got the Shifnal Sports Bar, I’d helped build a clubhouse on the ground, it was only a wooden shack but it’s good enough for our lads,” Carter said.

“Players come out the shower and want to have a beer straight away, they don’t want to be in there car travelling a mile here or there.

“He’s sacked us, and he told us this, not about results or anything on the pitch, everything was OK and bang on, but we didn’t spend enough time or drink enough in the Sports Bar.

“There’s nothing we can do. Physically we’ve done everything we can at that club. They were second-bottom of the West Midlands League.

“My argument has been ‘do you want a team that’s trying to progress, get results to climb leagues? Or do you want a Sunday morning team who fill the bar and never do anything?’ because he had that before.

“We’d got a great group of lads, we’re like a family, they’ll tell you that. We do have nights out, drinks and encourage that. But he’s put things on a Friday night and what sort of manager would I be to allow my players out drinking on a Friday night?”

Tranter was approached for comment but did not want to speak on the dismissals, other than to wish the pair well.

Non league
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News