Former Shifnal Town duo: We were sacked for not using bar enough

Managers Andrew Carrier, left, and Dan Carter

The duo’s sacking shocked the non-league scene this week after an extremely successful three seasons in charge. Jamie Haynes has since been appointed as successor.

Chairman Mick Tranter said the decisions were private and Carrier had stated ‘non-footballing reasons’, but Carter has revealed the reason owed to the Shifnal Sports Bar, owned by the chairman on another site in the town, not being used enough by players or staff.

“People talk about the politics of non-league. He’s got the Shifnal Sports Bar, I’d helped build a clubhouse on the ground, it was only a wooden shack but it’s good enough for our lads,” Carter said.

“Players come out the shower and want to have a beer straight away, they don’t want to be in there car travelling a mile here or there.

“He’s sacked us, and he told us this, not about results or anything on the pitch, everything was OK and bang on, but we didn’t spend enough time or drink enough in the Sports Bar.

“There’s nothing we can do. Physically we’ve done everything we can at that club. They were second-bottom of the West Midlands League.

“My argument has been ‘do you want a team that’s trying to progress, get results to climb leagues? Or do you want a Sunday morning team who fill the bar and never do anything?’ because he had that before.

“We’d got a great group of lads, we’re like a family, they’ll tell you that. We do have nights out, drinks and encourage that. But he’s put things on a Friday night and what sort of manager would I be to allow my players out drinking on a Friday night?”