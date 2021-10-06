Evans takes over at Shawbury as Allen leaves club

Evans takes charge of the Ludlow Football Stadium side after Allen tendered his resignation over the weekend, following a 3-2 defeat at Bilston Town.

The latest reverse left Shawbury second-bottom of the Midland League Division One, with just a solitary win from their first 12 league games.

Evans has been Allen’s No.2 at Shawbury but, having recently returned to the club after initially departing in the summer, has now taken charge of the first-team.

The new Shawbury chief was previously manager of both Shrewsbury Town Women and AFC Telford Women.

Evans’ tenure begins with a home league fixture on Saturday against 15th-placed Coventry Copsewood.

Former AFC Telford youth coach Allen said of his departure: “I am disappointed to be leaving the club in its current position.

“It is certainly not how I envisaged leaving the club after a couple of progressive seasons.

“Unfortunately this season has proved difficult on and off the pitch.

“We lost a significant number of players to higher clubs weeks before the season started and further three or four earlier in the summer, unfortunately it left us with an uphill battle from there.