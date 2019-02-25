Four-star Guils win on the road

After a goalless first half, Jack Richards gave the Guils the lead 10 minutes after the break before the league's player of the month Mel McGuiness levelled for Hotspur on 63 minutes.

But the visitors were not to be denied as they struck three more times to wrap up the points through Steve Blenkinsop and a double from Jake Cook. They are now up to 10th in the table, with two wins and three draws from their last five outings.

Llanrhaeadr were denied a third straight win in the Alliance after a late Tom Freeman free kick earned Gresford Athletic a 1-1 draw at Clappers Lane.

Having boosted their prospects of survival in recent weeks, the Powys villagers continued the good work as they took the lead on 77 minutes through Kyham Wyton.

But they were pegged back three minutes from time as Freeman planted aa terrific free kick into the net to extend Gresford's unbeaten run to 12 games.

Llan had their chances, but were kept at bay by home keeper Ben Jones who pulled off terrific saves to deny Wyton and an Iain Edmunds free kick in the first half. The villagers are now nine points above the drop zone.