Four-star Haughmond win again

They went into the match at the Sports Village in confident mood after a 7-0 cup win in midweek, but found visiting Pershore were in no mood to roll over.

And the win came at a cost with prolific goalscorer Steve Hole – who netted the opener on Saturday – picking up a hamstring injury that could rule him out of Saturday’s Shropshire derby at Shifnal

Pershore came with a plan of frustrating the Haughmond attack and quickly had players behind the ball and were happy to hit on the break.

The plan seemed to work until mid- way through the first half when Scott Graham created the gap and put through Hole to give Haughmond the lead.

The second period saw little change with Hole and Scott Ryan both sharing great chances with little ambition from the away side who seemed content to defend.

Ryan made it 2-0 with 15 minutes left, but what should have been an opportunity to really push on changed when poor defending allowed the visitors to make it 2-1 and Pershore created two great chances to take an unlikely point allowing the home side to take all three points to keep the pressure on league leaders Tividale.

Club spokesman Stuart Williams said: “Scott Graham stood out for Haughmond and looks to be getting back to his best form and the team allround played well and showed a lot of patience.”