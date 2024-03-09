Telford already looking ahead to exciting future

The Bucks sit fourth in the Southern Central Premier and look set for a play-off place with ten league games remaining.

And Manager Kevin Wilkin revealed this week that discussions with key first-team players regarding contract extensions have already begun.

“We’ve outlined discussions with certain players and generally they’ve been fairly positive to this point,” the Bucks boss revealed. “Firming those situations up and having players on board hasn’t happened yet, but we would like it to happen so we can keep the nucleus of what we’ve had this season.”

Wilkin added: “Hopefully there’s a confidence that whatever league we’re in next season, there’ll be players who have an affinity with the club and want to stay and do well here.”

Currently there are no players in the Telford squad with contracts beyond the end of the 2023/24 season, with Kevin Wilkin keen to see some Bucks’ players receive extended deals similar to himself.

And the Bucks boss admitted that there are players in his squad that he wants to keep around whether promotion is achieved or not this season.

“Very much there are players who fall into that bracket,” Wilkin revealed. “I’d like to start moving things forward with players and get them to put pen to paper.”

He continued: “As I’ve said before we had a really big overhaul last summer, and I don’t want that to be the case going into the following season when you’ve found consistent players.

“Keeping those players on board and growing what’s around them is how I’ve done things before.

“We’ve got to try and get ourselves out of this division, but equally conversations about next season have to happen.”