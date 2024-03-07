Matty Stenson hoping to come back firing for AFC Telford United

The former-Nuneaton Borough striker scored 10 minutes into his first start after joining Kevin Wilkin’s side, only to be withdrawn due to injury less than half-an- hour in.

Stenson had returned to action against Stratford in February, only to pick up another knock to his ankle against Stamford three days later.

“My ankle hasn’t been 100 per cent for a couple of weeks, but I said to the gaffer ‘I can get through (the Stamford game) if you need me,’” he revealed. “I was needed so I came on, I went over on the ankle, but it wasn’t bad, and I got through the game.”

Stenson added: “I’ve managed myself over the last two weeks to get it right properly, and I’ve been in the gym strengthening it up.

“The plan is to keep building my fitness up in the next few weeks so I’m back firing again.

“If I had it my way I’d have wanted things to go a little better than what they have done, it’s been up and down.

“Fortunately the lads have been class and kept winning games while I’ve been out.”

Bucks’ trip to Alvechurch on Saturday was postponed, with their next match scheduled at AFC Sudbury this weekend.