Kevin Wilkin excited by what future holds for AFC Telford United

After news of investment from a US based consortium fronted by Telford-born businessman Chris Ball was revealed last week, confirmation of the Bucks boss’ contract extension topped off a huge day in Telford’s recent history.

And with his future secured at New Bucks Head, Wilkin could not hide his excitement at what the future has in store.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club,” he explained. “Last season was difficult for everyone, but I’ve enjoyed overhauling the squad and trying to make it a more accessible team to the supporters.”

Wilkin added: “It’s about everyone pulling together and making Telford an enjoyable place to play and be involved in.

“When people are enjoying being in an environment you’d like to think it makes them more likely to go out on a Saturday and perform.

“When there’s continuity and understanding about how things operate I think it gives you a good chance to be successful.

“Consistency off the pitch will hopefully lead to consistency of good performances and consistency of good results.”

Wilkin also revealed that he met with Chris Ball prior to last weekend’s 3-2 win over AFC Sudbury.

“I met Chris briefly prior to Saturday’s game and it was great to do so to put a face to a name,” he said. “I’m delighted that he’s a local man that understands the club, and if people are going to put their money where their mouth is I think it’s very exciting for the club to have successful businessmen in and around it.

“I’m really looking forward to working with everybody and hopefully I can represent the club in the right way.”