Telford's Matty Stenson thriving with competition

Stenson, 29, joined the club in January after the untimely demise of his former club Nuneaton Borough where he’d scored 14 goals in the Southern Central Premier.

And despite his good form for the Warwickshire outfit, the striker admitted he did not arrive at New Bucks Head expecting to play straight away.

“When I’ve joined teams in the past that are struggling, as a striker you’re coming in to be their hero and get them out of trouble,” Stenson said. “At Telford I came into an environment where the lads were flying, everyone was happy, and it made it easier for me to settle in.”

He added: “I came in with the intention of trying to get the lads across the line.

“I obviously wanted to come in and play, that’s just the objective for any player, but I didn’t expect to come straight into the team.

“When you come into a team that’s 18 games unbeaten you’re not just going to walk into the starting 11.

“I knew that I had to be at my best and score goals, so it probably got an extra 20 or 30 per cent out of me.”