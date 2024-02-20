Kevin Wilkin full of praise as Telford move into play-off spots

Bucks won 3-0 at Stratford Town – the Bards having begun the day in the position Telford have now elevated themselves to.

“I think we were largely responsible for that,” said Wilkin. “The strength and athleticism we’ve shown, and the technical ability… we were better, no doubt about that.”

The boss, whose tendency is always to keep his team’s feet on the ground, acknowledged that there was more to do, but couldn’t be dissatisfied with what he saw: “I think when you are strong in all areas over the field, sticking the ball in the back of the net sooner would have seen us get to where we wanted to be sooner and a little bit more comfortable, but look, I’m just delighted with the win overall. We can pick the bones out of it, the moments where we’ve got to go and do better, but the most important thing is always picking three points up.”