Nuneaton plight could prove costly for AFC Telford United

The troubled club faced ‘insurmountable challenges’ off the field and are now considering the liquidation process.

Their results have been wiped from the Southern Central Premier table, knocking four points and plus-seven goal difference off the Bucks’ total.

Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin started his managerial journey at Nuneaton in 2006 and went on to spend eight years with the club.

Mark Noon, who is now Bucks’ assistant manager under Wilkin, was a key part of his successful side, as was new signing Kyle Storer.

Telford met Nuneaton at New Bucks Head in August and strolled to a 7-0 victory, as well as picking up a 0-0 draw in the return fixture in December. Both those results will now not stand.

Promotion rivals and Saturday’s opponents Needham Market are the big winners from the developments, having lost 2-0 in their only meeting with Borough back in November.