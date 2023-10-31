Judge Ricardo Dinanga on more than just goals says Telford boss Kevin Wilkin

Ricardo Dinanga (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The AFC Telford United forward had a huge chance to put the Bucks 2-0 up on Saturday afternoon against Leamington but dragged his shot wide from 12 yards, writes Dan Stacey. The miss proved costly with the Brakes going on to level and the game ended 1-1. Wilkin, though, was pleased with the forward’s overall performance and believes it is all part of the learning process for the 22-year-old.

“Clearly we want to add goals to Ricardo’s game,” Wilkin admitted.

“We’re making Ricardo understand how hard he’s got to work in our new formation, and Saturday is probably as well as he’s played without the ball.” He continued: “We’ve simplified the system and become very basic about what we are, and we want the lads to understand their responsibilities.”

Dinanga has three goals for the Bucks this season and has earned the trust of Wilkin ahead of other more experienced forwards.

The opportunity he spurned at Leamington ended up costing the visitors two points, but his manager is adamant the goals will come soon enough.

“Ricardo’s already proven that he can score goals and he’ll be disappointed that he missed the target in that moment.