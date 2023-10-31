Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Judge Ricardo Dinanga on more than just goals says Telford boss Kevin Wilkin

By Russell YoullAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Ricardo Dinanga should be judged on his all-round game rather than just his goals, according to manager Kevin Wilkin.

Ricardo Dinanga (Kieran Griffin Photography)
Ricardo Dinanga (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The AFC Telford United forward had a huge chance to put the Bucks 2-0 up on Saturday afternoon against Leamington but dragged his shot wide from 12 yards, writes Dan Stacey. The miss proved costly with the Brakes going on to level and the game ended 1-1. Wilkin, though, was pleased with the forward’s overall performance and believes it is all part of the learning process for the 22-year-old.

“Clearly we want to add goals to Ricardo’s game,” Wilkin admitted.

“We’re making Ricardo understand how hard he’s got to work in our new formation, and Saturday is probably as well as he’s played without the ball.” He continued: “We’ve simplified the system and become very basic about what we are, and we want the lads to understand their responsibilities.”

Dinanga has three goals for the Bucks this season and has earned the trust of Wilkin ahead of other more experienced forwards.

The opportunity he spurned at Leamington ended up costing the visitors two points, but his manager is adamant the goals will come soon enough.

“Ricardo’s already proven that he can score goals and he’ll be disappointed that he missed the target in that moment.

“At the end of the day we’re not too precious about who scores, as long as we’re winning games.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News