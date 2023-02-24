AFC Telford United v Blyth Spartans preview: Clean bill of health a long time coming for Bucks

Kevin Wilkin (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The Bucks need a swing of five results, as well as four other rivals to stumble, to have any chance of retaining step two status

Telford have mustered just three National League North wins from 34 outings this term in a season largely full of pain.

Wilkin’s men passed up an opportunity to beat a rival at home by drawing with Leamington on Tuesday and tomorrow welcome their nearest rivals Blyth Spartans, one place above the Bucks in 23rd.

It could be a final opportunity to kick-start an unlikely push for survival with 12 fixtures left, though many Bucks fans have given up the ghost of remaining a National North outfit. Wilkin insisted yesterday the club have to stay optimistic.

A continuing theme of Wilkin’s stint since October has been a lack of availability due to injury and suspension, as well as a high turnover of players. In recent weeks alone the manager has flitted between having to name his assistant Mark Noon, 39, on a bench of just four – and then having to leave players out.

“You want your best players there at your disposal all the time,” Wilkin explained.

“We’re getting to a better point, we left Adam (Livingstone) out of the 16 on Tuesday, that’s where we are, we fluctuate between having probably too many players and not enough.

“Narrowing it down either side of that would be better for the group. But with most of them fit and available at the moment we feel we can put out what will be nearly our strongest side.”

Wilkin is hopeful that against Spartans tomorrow he can select from most of his Bucks ranks with some of the better availability Telford have enjoyed of late.

“The bit of cohesion in your game, when the ball’s arriving in good areas – I think Luke Burke’s put in one terrific ball in particular, we weren’t on the end of it and it deserved somebody on the end of it,” the boss added.

“Again, that bit of cohesion and understanding you look to find in the group, it does boil down to when you can get a regular team out there playing in a bit of a regular shape generally people understand one another’s strengths and weaknesses.

“When that’s always being changed around (they wonder) is he going to check back on to his left? Is he going to deliver first-time? Is he going to run and then deliver?

“It’s understanding what your team-mate is capable of doing and how he can get the ball into good areas, it’s that understanding and those relationship that allow you to be successful.

“Clearly we’ve not been able to form those on a regular enough basis.”