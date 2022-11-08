AFC Telford United's clash with Farsley Celtic off due to waterlogged pitch

New Bucks Head

The Bucks were looking to kick start their season on home turf - after losing in Kevin Wilkin's first four games in charge of the club.

Their clash with Farsley had been pushed back to an 8pm kick off due to the visitors suffering traffic delays on their journey to Shropshire.

However, after heavy rain in the Wellington area the New Bucks Head pitch was not deemed to be playable and the clash was called off.

A win could have pulled the Bucks to within four points of second bottom Blyth Spartans - who are currently seven clear of the basement Bucks.