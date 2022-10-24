Telford Tigers crash to narrow defeat

Tigers Head Coach Tom Watkins

The opening period was a close one with just one goal separating the sides, Vladimir Luka sending Fin Howells clear on goal to score with a shot that went in off the post.

But, Tigers fell apart during the second period. Ashley Jackson levelled for Raiders before Scott McKenzie put Tigers back in front. The lead was brief as Matthew Gomercic equalised shortly after and Jake Sylvester, Tommy Huggett and a second from Gomercic put Raiders 5-2 ahead.