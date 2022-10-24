Notification Settings

Telford Tigers crash to narrow defeat

A disappointing second period saw Telford Tigers fall to a narrow defeat at home against Raiders last night.

Tigers Head Coach Tom Watkins
The opening period was a close one with just one goal separating the sides, Vladimir Luka sending Fin Howells clear on goal to score with a shot that went in off the post.

But, Tigers fell apart during the second period. Ashley Jackson levelled for Raiders before Scott McKenzie put Tigers back in front. The lead was brief as Matthew Gomercic equalised shortly after and Jake Sylvester, Tommy Huggett and a second from Gomercic put Raiders 5-2 ahead.

A goal early in the third period from Huggett gave Raiders a four-goal lead. Tigers fought back with two more goals from Howells and one from Sam Watkins, but they could not get the equaliser.

