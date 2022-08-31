AFC Telford United boss Paul Carden hopes to get best out of Jamie Allen

Paul Carden and Jamie Allen (Picture: Kieren Griffin)

Allen, 27, was most recently at FC Halifax Town in the league above the Bucks, but had his contract cancelled after leaving the club to take part in the ITV2 dating show.

But Carden is not interested in reality TV, only what Allen will bring to his Telford attack.

“There’ll be a bit of a song and dance about why he left, because he was on Love Island, but I don’t watch it, it doesn’t interest me,” said Carden. “He went on it, a decision he made, he earned a couple of quid, so who’s to knock him, but that doesn’t interest me. What interests me is that we’ve signed a good player.

“He’ll take a little bit of getting up to speed, because he’s been lying around the pool, so I’m told, but he’ll give us another option in our attack. He’s got pace and power, and he’s performed at the level above and always for clubs that are up around the top of the league.

“We managed to get the edge over a couple of other clubs, but we’ve only got one over on them if we get the best out of him.

“I had a conversation with him and asked where football ranked in his priorities right now, and said it’s his main priority, and he wants to be somewhere where he feels he can be part of something.”

Meanwhile, Carden insists his side are ‘not far off’ after Bank Holiday Monday’s draw with newly-promoted Buxton. “It’s clear as day where we’re lacking, that goal threat, but I felt we had the better of the chances,” he said. “I don’t recall them having another effort other than the free-kick we scored.

“We went for it, we were 4-2-4 at the end, with Bakes (Carl Baker) pushing on, Byron, Bliss and Devarn (Green).