AFC Telford v Solihull friendly moved due to pitch damage

AFC Telford United's pitch after vandals had gained access to the stadium and a tractor (Pic - Luke Shelley) AFC Telford's pitch vandalised following a break-in on the weekend.

The Bucks were set to welcome National League Solihull Moors on July 30 – a week before the National North season starts at home to Chorley – but the warm-up game will now take place at an unnamed location.

The club suffered a break-in late last month where vandals gained access to a tractor and damaged sections of the pitch.

It recovered enough in time to welcome neighbours Shrewsbury Town in front of a gate of almost 2,000 on Tuesday, with another boosted crowd expected against Walsall tomorrow.