AFC Telford v Solihull friendly moved due to pitch damage

By Lewis Cox

AFC Telford United have been forced to move their final friendly to a neutral, behind-closed-doors location due to recent damage to the New Bucks Head pitch.

AFC Telford United's pitch after vandals had gained access to the stadium and a tractor (Pic - Luke Shelley)
AFC Telford's pitch vandalised following a break-in on the weekend.
The Bucks were set to welcome National League Solihull Moors on July 30 – a week before the National North season starts at home to Chorley – but the warm-up game will now take place at an unnamed location.

The club suffered a break-in late last month where vandals gained access to a tractor and damaged sections of the pitch.

It recovered enough in time to welcome neighbours Shrewsbury Town in front of a gate of almost 2,000 on Tuesday, with another boosted crowd expected against Walsall tomorrow.

But, following the Saddlers' visit, repair work will continue on the pitch allowing 21 days for the areas to recover in time for Chorley visit.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

