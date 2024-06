The Bucks have re-signed Sam Whittall, Ellis Myles, Matty Stenson, Jordan Piggott, Nathan Fox, Brandon Hall, Orrin Pendley, Kyle Storer and Remi Walker, as well as adding forward Rhys Hilton to the group.

Fraser Kerr, Brad Bood, Ty Webster and George Forsyth departed, while negotiations remain ongoing with other players.