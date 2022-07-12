Paul Carden: Nathan Blissett brings more than size to Telford

Nathan Blissett

Blissett, 32, caught the eye as Telford recorded a first win of pre-season at Whitchurch Alport on Saturday. The 6ft 5ins striker, signed from Maidenhead this summer, showed numerous examples of a deft touch, close control and smart link-up play.

He will appear in front of the home Bucks support for the first time this evening, as League One neighbours Shrewsbury Town arrive at the New Bucks Head.

"You look at him and teams will think 'we're in for some bother here, it's going to be launched up and they're just going to look to hit his head'," manager Carden said of Blissett, a three-time promotion winner with Bristol Rovers, Plymouth and Macclesfield Town.

"You saw for the second goal, he pulls the ball down from a mile on the sky and he's just pulled it down on the front of his foot and slid a ball down the slide.

"He's got that in him, he showed some great touches in the first half, where he's got the ball, two men behind him tight and one coming from the front and he's just turned out and rolls them.

"He's been a good player, played in the league and won promotion, his experience will be invaluable this season for us."

Another of Telford's key summer recruits, dominant and influential centre-back Matty Brown from York City, gave example of his vocal leadership skills as Carden's men continued their warm up for the new season.

Of Brown, the boss added: "That's what he is – that's what he's always been.

"He comes in, is imposing as a presence but also in the way he plays.