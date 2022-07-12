Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Paul Carden: Nathan Blissett brings more than size to Telford

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Paul Carden insists towering new AFC Telford forward Nathan Blissett will not make his side a predictable entity.

Nathan Blissett
Nathan Blissett

Blissett, 32, caught the eye as Telford recorded a first win of pre-season at Whitchurch Alport on Saturday. The 6ft 5ins striker, signed from Maidenhead this summer, showed numerous examples of a deft touch, close control and smart link-up play.

He will appear in front of the home Bucks support for the first time this evening, as League One neighbours Shrewsbury Town arrive at the New Bucks Head.

"You look at him and teams will think 'we're in for some bother here, it's going to be launched up and they're just going to look to hit his head'," manager Carden said of Blissett, a three-time promotion winner with Bristol Rovers, Plymouth and Macclesfield Town.

"You saw for the second goal, he pulls the ball down from a mile on the sky and he's just pulled it down on the front of his foot and slid a ball down the slide.

"He's got that in him, he showed some great touches in the first half, where he's got the ball, two men behind him tight and one coming from the front and he's just turned out and rolls them.

"He's been a good player, played in the league and won promotion, his experience will be invaluable this season for us."

Another of Telford's key summer recruits, dominant and influential centre-back Matty Brown from York City, gave example of his vocal leadership skills as Carden's men continued their warm up for the new season.

Of Brown, the boss added: "That's what he is – that's what he's always been.

"He comes in, is imposing as a presence but also in the way he plays.

"Everything about him is a leader, he's one that will demand from others and that's what we need, we need other lads as well to start stepping up and taking that responsibility, not just leaving it to a Browny, Piggo (Jordan Piggott) or Ossy (Jason Oswell), we need a collective whether young or old to take responsibility and demand standards."

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News