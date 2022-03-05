Brendon Daniels back for AFC Telford United safety push

Brendan Daniels.

Long-serving attacker Daniels is a favourite among Bucks fans and inspired his side to Tuesday's 2-1 win over Curzon Ashton with a goal and assist.

Carden reckons winger Daniels, who faces his former side Alfreton today, has stepped up in recent weeks and wants the left-sided flyer to continue to deliver in Telford white.

"When he's fit and gets to the levels everybody knows he can, he's arguably got the best left foot in the division," Carden said of former Port Vale, Harrogate and AFC Fylde man Daniels.

"The reason he's been the success at clubs he's been at is because he's got that quality.

"I said to him after the game 'while you're on the pitch I don't want any other player taking set-pieces', he let a couple other lads take them, but that's why he's in the team, he has a wand of a left foot that puts it on the money.

"He scored and set a goal up, his corners at times when he wraps his foot around them, you can't defend them."

Former player of the year Daniels suffered injury hell over the last 12 to 15 months but has enjoyed a run in the side in recent weeks and has returned to his influential best.

The manager added of Daniels, whose National League North form at Alfreton earned him a Football League move to Vale in 2018: "He's worked really hard fitness-wise, training-wise, he doesn't want to miss training even when he's feeling tired and the easiest thing would be to take his foot off it, he's still putting work in.