AFC Telford United extend Jordan Piggott loan from Solihull Moors

Jordan Piggott in action for AFC Telford United, where he has extended his loan stay for the season. Picture: Kieren Griffin

The defender, 22, has extended his initial one-month loan deal at the New Bucks Head after proving a useful and valuable part of Paul Carden's side.

Black Country-born Piggott, who can operate at centre-half, full-back or holding midfield, is set to be part of the Bucks' backline as they welcome in-form FA Cup heroes Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday.

Piggott has made five appearances so far for Telford in a couple of roles and played his part in three clean sheets as the Bucks have climbed off the foot of the National League North table.

Boss Carden was already looking to beef his defensive options prior to the recent ankle ligament injury for Zak Lilly, who is set to see a specialist. Ross White has also spent time sidelined of late.

Piggott, who has had spells in Scotland with East Fife and Dundee and Wales with Bangor City, joined Solihull in 2020 after a eye-catching league and FA Trophy campaign with Halesowen Town.

Carden is still out for new recruits with Dom McHale and Kai Williams also sidelined. He said: "We need to add more players, more quality, we had four subs because of the couple of lads we've got injured in Zak, Dom and Kai.

"We clearly haven't got enough depth anyway because should we get another injury we really are struggling, so we do need to thicken the squad out."