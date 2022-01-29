Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford new midfield pair impress boss Paul Carden

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

Boss Paul Carden has revealed his delight at the impact of two of his latest AFC Telford United midfield recruits.

Liam Nolan (AFC Telford United Midfielder on loan from AFC Flyde. - Kieran Griffin
Liam Nolan (AFC Telford United Midfielder on loan from AFC Flyde. - Kieran Griffin

Loan additions Liam Nolan, 27, from National North rivals AFC Fylde, and Mansfield youngster Keaton Ward, 21, played significant roles in last weekend’s 5-0 rout of Darlington.

Alongside two-goal colleague Mace Goodridge, who is another of Carden’s acquisitions, the duo made up a three-man midfield that impressed against the Quakers.

“I worked with Liam before and I know what he’s about. He’s a quiet lad, not one who will boss a midfield by ranting and raving and being aggressive,” Carden said of rangy and athletic defensive midfielder Nolan, a former Northern Ireland youth international who he previously managed at Southport.

“He can dominate a midfield with his reading of the game, keeping it simple, plugging gaps when others push forward and his use of the ball is very good.

“Not only that he covers a massive distance, the stats show, a lot goes unnoticed, it’s unselfish, he’s screening and filling holes.”

Ward, meanwhile, also signed on a one-month loan just prior to kick-off last weekend and impressed with his dynamic, attacking runs from midfield.

“He will bring energy and obviously will get better as he plays more games,” Carden continued.

“You can see his quality, he’ll certainly grow. He comes from a good club with a good manager who myself and Bakes (assistant Carl Baker) have played for (Nigel Clough).

“He’s certainly one who did really well in his first game and will only improve.”

The duo are likely to feature again for the Bucks in today’s crunch clash against Bradford PA.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News