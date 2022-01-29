AFC Telford new midfield pair impress boss Paul Carden

Liam Nolan (AFC Telford United Midfielder on loan from AFC Flyde. - Kieran Griffin

Loan additions Liam Nolan, 27, from National North rivals AFC Fylde, and Mansfield youngster Keaton Ward, 21, played significant roles in last weekend’s 5-0 rout of Darlington.

Alongside two-goal colleague Mace Goodridge, who is another of Carden’s acquisitions, the duo made up a three-man midfield that impressed against the Quakers.

“I worked with Liam before and I know what he’s about. He’s a quiet lad, not one who will boss a midfield by ranting and raving and being aggressive,” Carden said of rangy and athletic defensive midfielder Nolan, a former Northern Ireland youth international who he previously managed at Southport.

“He can dominate a midfield with his reading of the game, keeping it simple, plugging gaps when others push forward and his use of the ball is very good.

“Not only that he covers a massive distance, the stats show, a lot goes unnoticed, it’s unselfish, he’s screening and filling holes.”

Ward, meanwhile, also signed on a one-month loan just prior to kick-off last weekend and impressed with his dynamic, attacking runs from midfield.

“He will bring energy and obviously will get better as he plays more games,” Carden continued.

“You can see his quality, he’ll certainly grow. He comes from a good club with a good manager who myself and Bakes (assistant Carl Baker) have played for (Nigel Clough).

“He’s certainly one who did really well in his first game and will only improve.”