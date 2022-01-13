Telford duo Saul Shotton and Ted Cann return to West Brom

Saul Shotton made nine appearances in total for AFC Telford from West Brom. Pic: Kieren Griffin

The 21-year-old Baggies prospect featured nine times on loan for the Bucks after being signed by interim boss Dennis Greene.

But his initial loan period expired last Sunday and Paul Carden has decided not to renew the deal as Telford switch their sights to alternative targets.

Jordan Piggott, a versatile defender who can play anywhere along the back four or in defensive midfield, checked in on loan from Solihull Moors this week.

Shotton, the highly-rated former Stoke and Bury youngster, will return to Albion's under-23s.

He will be joined back at parent club West Brom by goalkeeper Ted Cann, whose Telford loan deal has also come to an end.

Cann, 21, made six appearances for the Bucks while filling in for injured goalkeeper Russ Griffiths.

But Griffiths has since returned from a hip problem and Cann has returned to The Hawthorns.

Carden remains on the lookout for new recruits and was in talks with a couple of targets yesterday.

He revealed to the Shropshire Star how Telford missed out on the loan signing of a defender from a Championship club after the parent outfit opted to not let their player out due to Covid-19 bubbles.