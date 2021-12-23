AFC Telford United chief Paul Carden insists he needs a squad pulling together

Paul Carden clapping fans after the game Pic: Kieren Griffin

Statement summer signing Durrell, 32, has been made available to leave Telford by the new boss after being frozen out against Stourbridge and Guiseley.

Durrell had been a regular contributor this season but Carden admitted the rock-bottom Bucks can not afford any individuals in the push for safety in National League North.

“I don’t know what’s gone on before I’ve come, only what I’ve been told,” said Carden on Shrewsbury-based former Town youngster and Wrexham man Durrell.

“Certain things have happened that probably haven’t generated the best of atmospheres and other stuff has compounded it.

“We need everyone pulling in the right direction, in one direction. We don’t need people maybe thinking anything other than the team will get us out of it.

“No individual will get us out of it. It’s not just an 11, it’s a 19 or 20-man push to get us out of trouble.

“If we’ve got 18 players and one maybe not of the same mindset, then we have to do something. If we’ve got everyone at it then we’ve got a better chance than if we haven’t.”

Asked whether Durrell is close to departing the New Bucks Head ahead of a festive double-header against Chester, Carden replied: “No, to be honest. There’s been some interest, I’ve left it with Elliott and his agent.