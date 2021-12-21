Paul Carden: No instant transfer market solution for Telford

AFC Telford United manager Paul Carden during warm up Pic: Kieren Griffin

Telford, bottom of National League North, welcome third-bottom Guiseley for a rearranged New Bucks Head clash tonight (7.45pm).

The Bucks have won just one of their last 14 league matches and two all season – but Carden’s men know three points could take themselves above Blyth Spartans and the Lions into 20th.

Carden admitted his squad was desperate for an injection of new faces after Saturday’s disappointing FA Trophy exit at lower-ranked Stourbridge, but revealed a number of circumstances make for a difficult market at the moment, and Telford cannot afford more of a mess.

“First and foremost we need players, we obviously haven’t got enough,” Carden said.

“I keep saying I’m not just going to jump in to bring anyone in, because you just create a mess, we need to make sure the players coming in are going to impact on us.

“The players the standard you want are not readily available, especially with the way Covid is.

“I don’t want to bring loans in but that seems to be the market we’re going to have to go into.

“Clubs higher up don’t seem to want to let players out to another club, to train and go back, it’s not as easy as people might think.

“Trust me we are constantly on the lookout for players, on the phone, watching games, but we’ve got to make sure they will have an impact and not just add to a group that’s already struggled a bit.”