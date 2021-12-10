Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Paul Carden pleased with Telford reaction

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

Paul Carden has been impressed by the response of his AFC Telford United squad as the boss prepares for his home bow.

Paul Carden
Paul Carden

The new Bucks chief has been made to wait to take charge of his first home and National League North game. He guided Telford to FA Trophy progress two weekends ago but the rock-bottom Bucks have been sidelined until tomorrow’s visit of Kettering Town.

“It’s been really good, the lads seem to be positive about the training, we’ve worked them hard and they’ve responded well,” said former Warrington boss Carden.

“Every one of them is putting it in. We’ve had a few knocks, bumps and people managing injuries which isn’t ideal but it’s standard.

“But the bulk of the squad has been training, putting it in and I’ve been really pleased.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News