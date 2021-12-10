Paul Carden pleased with Telford reaction

Paul Carden

The new Bucks chief has been made to wait to take charge of his first home and National League North game. He guided Telford to FA Trophy progress two weekends ago but the rock-bottom Bucks have been sidelined until tomorrow’s visit of Kettering Town.

“It’s been really good, the lads seem to be positive about the training, we’ve worked them hard and they’ve responded well,” said former Warrington boss Carden.

“Every one of them is putting it in. We’ve had a few knocks, bumps and people managing injuries which isn’t ideal but it’s standard.