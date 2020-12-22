AFC Telford hoping for a Christmas present from the treatment table

Brendon Daniels of Telford battles for the ball

The Bucks chief is gearing his troops up for an exciting Christmas period that features festive local tussles with Chester – twice – and Kidderminster Harriers.

And Telford hope that Brendon Daniels, Jason Oswell (both hamstring) and Shane Sutton (toe) will ready to return at some point during the busy period.

Left-sided flyer Daniels has been plagued by hamstring woe this term, having limped out of the goalless draw at Kettering earlier this month, the third recurrence of the knock this season. Powerful frontman Oswell was a mainstay in Cowan’s side before also limping off in that fixture.

“We have four big players out injured but the lads in there at the moment are doing well,” Cowan said.

“Jason’s a massive player for us, he played nearly every minute of every game until he got injured. Brendon is huge for us. Considering the injuries we’ve had we’ve managed admirably.

“We can focus on getting players fit now and having competition for places within our small squad.”

Cowan confirmed midfielder Henry Cowans (quad) is a longer term absentee and will be unavailable for the foreseeable future.

“We’re hoping to get them over the Christmas period,” the boss said of his sidelined players.

“Brendon is one we have to manage and be totally sure, he’s pulled up three times less than a third into the season.

“They are muscle injuries, we’ve got to be doubly-sure and confident they are durable enough to play 90 minutes.”

The Bucks have welcomed defender Courtney Meppen-Walters back into the fold. The summer acquisition missed almost two months with a hamstring injury himself but came through the last league game at Kettering and subsequent two FA Trophy ties unscathed.

Skipper Adam Walker is playing through an ankle knock but will not be missing.

After a break for the FA Trophy, which the Bucks exited on penalties at Darlington on Saturday, Telford are sixth in the National League North heading into the festive period.

Boxing Day’s visitors to the New Bucks Head Chester are one place better off thanks to a superior goal difference. Kidderminster, who Cowan’s men visit next Tuesday, are currently second.