AFC Telford told to give account of credentials

James Hardy

After an eye-catching start to the National League North campaign, Gavin Cowan’s men have taken just a point from their last three games and head to the free-scoring Tigers tonight.

Schemer Hardy, the high-profile summer acquisition from League Two Walsall, has been a regular at the tip of the Bucks’ midfield so far this term and feels Telford must deliver an example of their ambition at Gloucester’s New Meadow Park tonight.

“I’ve seen the table and they are up there. If we’re going to be where we want to be come the end of the season we have to go to these places and get three points so that’s the main aim,” Hardy said.

“When you go on a little run of not winning you just want to get that win and kick on from there. It’s still early days, but we need to get a win sooner rather than later.”

The Bucks sit seventh, with two wins, two draws and two defeats from six games going into tonight’s clash. Hardy, a National North winner with AFC Fylde, added: “If we get three points tonight then it (draw against Southport) looks like a good point. We’ve just got to back it up with three points.

“The lads are really positive and the gaffer still believes in us and is giving us confidence.

“Once we get that win hopefully we can start putting in performances similar to the first few games and just kick on.”

The creative attacking midfielder said of Telford’s ambition this season: “When I had talks with the gaffer, nobody wants to be lingering in mid-table when come the end of the season you’ve got nothing to play for in terms of fighting for promotion.