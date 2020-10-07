Telford 3 Brackley 0 - Report

Aaaron Williams strokes in his penalty to put the Bucks ahead against Brackley

They recorded a resounding success against perennial play-off challengers Brackley Town; however, don’t let the score-ine full you that this was in any way easy.

The Bucks spent most of the opening 45 minutes countering the moves of their visitors from Northamptonshire rather than building any attacking momentum of their own. The Bucks’ closest effort on goal came in virtually the first minute of the game when Aaron Williams spotted Brackley keeper Danny Lewis off his line and struck a right-footed shot from 45 yards that soared but wouldn’t dip under the crossbar.

The second half was a different story. however. Only eight minutes had passed when the Bucks were awarded a penalty, a Brackley defender handling the ball in his attempts to clear.

Williams took responsibility for the spot kick and waited for keeper Danny Lewis to dive right before confidently placing the ball to his left.

Buoyed by that advantage, the Bucks creativity started to emerge and their search for a second goal had Brackley back-pedalling. James Hardy, who seems certain to become a New Buck’s Head fans’ favourite, fired an effort wired wide of Lewis’s goal in the 65th minute whilst Brackley had claims for a penalty turned down when Lee Ndlovu went to ground minutes later.

On 85 minutes, the Bucks put the game out of Brackley’s reach with a terrific second goal, Lee Vaughan’s pinpoint cross from the left-hand side headed past Lewis at the far post by Jason Oswell.

To put the seal on a terrific evening’s work, Hardy then added a third as the clock reached 90 minutes stepping inside his marker 18 yards out to beat Lewis low across the goalkeeper into the far corner.

Bucks: Griffiths, Streete, Sutton (c), Meppen-Walter, Vaughan, Cowans, Byrne, Walker, Hardy, Williams (McHale 77), Oswell (Barnes-Homer 90).