Decision time for Telford

Chairman Andy Pryce previously said that the majority of the squad were out of contract at the beginning of May.

Now that the National League North season is not finishing on the pitch, the club are focused on football’s return for the 2020/21 campaign and Cowan says they have been working on who to keep – after previously admitting they will have to cut their budget due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re keeping in touch with them (the players) on a regular basis and we’re talking about which lads will be with us next year,” he said.

“Time is probably one thing that we have got, but we have to understand that it can sneak up on us quickly.

“We’re going to prepare as normal and it’s time to start conversations with players.

“We’ll be speaking to our players and making announcements next week on who we will have retained.

“I’m speaking to other players who are out of contract because I want to have a really good year next year.

“We’re progressing and trying to be proactive.”

Advertising

Issues are still circling higher up the football pyramid with players out of contract on June 30 and how to conclude seasons in the Football League.

Cowan believes that may provide an opportunity for the Bucks to pick up free agents in the summer.

“Some players probably don’t know about the business element of football clubs and will try and demand higher wage, but I think they’ll be found wanting and they’ll be a lot who don’t get contracts this year,” he added.

“There will be plenty spread around and I endeavour to get the best players. If I was a player in this moment in time I’d want to get myself fixed up pretty quickly.”