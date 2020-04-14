Darren Acton back as AFC Telford goalkeeper coach again

Acton, who made his debut between the sticks for Telford as a 17-year-old in 1990 after emerging through the academy, is back for a second coaching stint at the New Bucks Head.

He was part of Gavin Cowan’s backroom staff after the boss took over in 2018, but moved back into full-time football with Solihull Moors – where he had previously held the long-term role as goalkeeper coach – in October 2018.

Cowan was determined to fill the role of goalkeeper coach for next season, whenever football resumes following the coronavirus.

Acton, 46, said: “It’s great to be back after 18 months away.

“It was an easy decision to make. I got the call off Gav and made the decision right away, having just left Solihull Moors I am thrilled to be given this opportunity again.

“Gav, Phil (Trainer) and Jamie (Haynes) are brilliant young and upcoming coaches and the opportunity to work with them again was a no brainer. I can’t wait to get going again.”

New Bucks Head boss Cowan revealed in last week’s online fans forum that he will be looking to bring a permanent goalkeeper to the club next season after a spate of loan deals in the current campaign.