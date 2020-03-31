National League suspends football indefinitely due to Covid-19

The league, which features three divisions that include AFC Telford United in the north and Wrexham in the premier, had initially suspended action until Friday, April 3.

But the Bucks and Dragons will not be in action this weekend after the league confirmed the decision to bring its football to a halt given the 'very serious and unprecedented national public health emergency.'

The league did add that they are in talks with the FA and other stakeholders and remain 'committed' to involving clubs in the decision as to how the season will conclude.

A statement read: "The National League is currently obtaining specialist legal advice, is consulting regularly with The Football Association and other stakeholders, and is committed to involving its member clubs in a pending decision on how best to conclude the 2019/20 season."

Gavin Cowan's Telford are 13th in National North and were last in action on March 14 with a 3-1 home win over Kettering.

Wrexham, 20th in the National League, played out a goalless Racecourse draw with Eastleigh the last time they were in action, on March 7.