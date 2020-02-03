AFC Telford have quick chance of revenge

Leading 2-1 with the clock ticking down at the New Bucks Head, boss Gavin Cowan watched on as his side fell victim to a late goal scored from distance by the opposition’s centre-half for the second week in a row to deny them all three points.

Brendon Daniels scored both the goals for Bucks against one of his former clubs, with both scored from outlandish positions, beating Altrincham goalkeeper Tony Thompson from long distance.

“He does it constantly in training and catches you unawares, with that wonderful left foot,” said Cowan.

“I think that one was intended, I’m not sure about the second one because I haven’t spoken to him, but he’s probably the only player on the pitch that I could see would have the audacity to do that.

Daniels carries a tag of being a player whose potential has been somewhat unfulfilled, but Cowan added: “He’s had a reputation in the past of being a bit stroppy, but actually with us he’s a pleasure to have around the place.

“He’s a great guy, and he’s got the quality to go with his energy and work-rate, his attitude and application. He deserved his two goals today”.

And of tomorrow’s re-arranged fixture at Altrincham’s Moss Lane, Cowan added: “It could be a different strategy on Tuesday, ultimately you have to be hard to beat.”

I’ve been really pleased with his performances, and it’s that old saying, isn’t it, that if talent doesn’t work hard that hard work will beat talent. He’s a real reflection of that, and when he does work hard you really see his talent shine through.”

The Bucks led twice through Daniels, but settled somewhat frustratingly for a point when Altrincham defender James Jones scored an 84th minute equaliser, leaving Cowan a little rueful

“Ultimately it was a brilliant performance from the lads in terms of what I asked them to do. It’s fine margins; we need to be a bit more reliable in possession when really, we were quite comfortable. They had a lot of possession, which was something we assumed would happen, and the lads delivered it to a tee but couldn’t just quite get it over the line.”

“We got to 2-1, but we need to be a bit more reliable and yeah, he spanks one in from thirty yards out. Until that point, I felt very confident and sure that we were going to get the three points, but football has that habit, like it has been doing a lot this season, of biting you on the backside.”

The two sides meet again on Tuesday in a rearranged fixture at Altrincham’s Moss Lane, and Cowan revealed:

“It could be a different strategy on Tuesday, because both teams have had a look at each other. Ultimately you have to be hard to beat, against teams who are really comfortable in possession.”