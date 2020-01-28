Telford United still believe, says skipper Shane Sutton

Matty Stenson’s opener inside a minute looked like earning Gavin Cowan’s Bucks three points in West Yorkshire but defender Danny Ellis struck a sensational late volley to earn the hosts a point.

Sutton feels it is a positive that the Bucks return to action in a quick turnaround tonight with the visit of lowly Blyth Spartans to the New Bucks Head.

“It’s good that we’ve got another game tonight and we’ll try to put in another good performance,” said Welsh stopper Sutton.

Asked about boss Cowan’s response to the late sickener, the skipper added: “The first thing was that he was not happy with the goal because we could’ve kept the ball in the corner.

“But then he said we’re getting more consistent in our performances and we have to keep that going until the end of the season.

“That’s what we have been aiming for. We have a big two weeks coming and everyone is still confident.

“We were saying on the bus back we still think we can do something this season. The pressure is not really on us and we can go and play with confidence.”

Sutton, who returned last month after four months sidelined with injury, said: “I don’t think we played too badly in those (Guiseley and York defeats). We’ve got to keep being more consistent with our performances. “I think we need to win every game now if we’re going to get in the play-offs.

“There is pressure on us to win from ourselves and the manager, but no-one expects us get in the play-offs.”

Struggling Blyth, second-bottom and 13 points adrift of safety in National League North, head to Telford after the initial clash was postponed due heavy rainfall 10 days ago.

Sutton, 30, revealed he discovered in recent MRI results that his painful injury earlier in the stop-start campaign was a torn tendon.

The ex-Newtown stalwart continued: “I would not say I’m 100 per cent fit.

“The doctor said I should’ve been out for six to eight months but I was back in four but no-one knew what was wrong. But the doctor just said carry on playing.

“I keep getting tendinitis in my ankle. Whereas the pain before was 10 out of 10 it’s not about three or four.

“I’m still basically playing with one foot though, if I have to kick with my left foot I’m just doing what I can with it.”