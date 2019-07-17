AFC Telford miss out against Moors in pre-season

Gavin Cowan’s side lost to National League opposition for the second time in four days as they continue to build up to their National North opener on August 3.

The only goal arrived on 27 minutes as Reckord, who trained with the Bucks when Rob Edwards was in charge, stepped inside a challenge and drilled in past keeper Corey Addai.

Cowan made several changes to the team that lost to Wrexham on Saturday and Marcus Dinanga had their first chance but fired wide when he could have squared to Andre Brown.

Dinanga almost brought the hosts level just before the break but his fierce effort was well turned round the post by keeper Ryan Boot.

Brown had a half-chance just after the interval but he was also denied by Boot.

A host of substitutions midway through the second period disrupted the flow of the game for the 448 fans who had turned out to watch.

And the visitors almost doubled their advantage eight minutes from time when Matt Stenson got in behind the defence and hit a shot that rattled the woodwork, while Alex Gudger clipped the top of the bar with a header.