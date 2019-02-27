Comment: AFC Telford shock not a surprise

It was a colossal oak tree on Saturday for sure.

Going into the Solihull clash, the Bucks had beaten Spennymoor away on a tough Tuesday and Hartlepool, one of the biggest clubs in non-league football, in previous rounds.

But no one really looked at them. They looked at Solihull, who were flying high, and they made their minds up.

Some I spoke to with Telford affiliation didn’t even have much hope, but the players did and so did the manager. And that is all that mattered.

But if you look on past performances, the way that Telford can play, then Saturday’s result doesn’t look too out of the ordinary.

Don’t get me wrong, Solihull are the highest place side Telford have played, second in the Conference and on the brink of the Football League.

This isn’t me saying Saturday’s result wasn’t amazing and I’m by no means taking any gloss off it – Telford were excellent and they did upset the odds.

But anyone who has seen Telford week in, week out knows that this current crop can produce performances of that calibre to beat the big sides.

Advertising

The strength in depth was apparent, even with players injured, suspended and cup-tied.

To be able to bring in someone of the ability of Andy Wycherley was massive. This is a lad who was playing second tier Welsh football at the start of last season, and he has now put his side on the brink of Wembley.

I would say a high percentage of that side can compete in the National League, and they showed that against Solihull.

The backroom team have to take huge credit for the way the Bucks set out at Solihull.

Advertising

Phil Trainer and Gavin Cowan bounce off each other, and it has been evident all season how much of a stickler for detail Cowan is.

Saturday’s performance oozed planning and preparation, as a game plan was executed to nullify Solihull.

Non-league football is known for having old-school managers who like to go back to front, sign experienced hardened players and battle for results.

It hasn’t had a reputation for analysis and the finer details. That is, of course, changing as football evolves and there are exceptions, with Cowan certainly being one of them.

If he keeps bringing home the goods, it won’t be long before clubs of a higher calibre start to take a look. Not many managers get this much success in their first season as the main man.

Cowan is one of the rare few, but it is by no means a fluke that Telford are on the brink of something memorable.