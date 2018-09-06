Bernard McNally: Gavin Cowan is smart to play down a good start at AFC Telford

They came from behind to beat Ashton and, when things are going well, you can be in a side that knows they’ll come back when behind.

Gav Cowan has done a great job so far in his first real management job. Confidence will grow, performances will continue to improve.

The Bucks are in a great position and long may it continue.

The boss is trying to keep everybody’s feet on the ground. He’s been in the game long enough, as has Phil Trainer, they know they’re running a marathon.

He’ll be saying ‘Let’s not get carried away, we know we’re on a good run’. I’m sure he’ll try to play it down – quite rightly so.

In football you can lose two games and you’re the world’s worst manager. I’m pleased he’s keeping things grounded with a cool head.