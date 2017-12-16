Jack Rea joins AFC Telford squad for light training

Rea has been nursing an ankle injury since August and is back in training, however he misses today’s long trip to Blyth Spartans in National North.

“We are still not putting a time frame on when I will be back,” said the midfielder.

“But I trained with the rest of the lads for the first time since the injury on Thursday night.

“It wasn’t the same as the rest of the lads, it was non-contact – no tackles coming in on me, or flying into tackles.

“I have got through all the running tests and it’s about being integrated back into the group now.

“I am buzzing to be back with the lads, actually being on the training pitch with them all.

“I got sick of the sight of gym walls, especially when I was having to travel such a way (from Manchester) to just do work in the gym. There have been times where I have had to be mentally tough,”

I’m glad to put the gym behind me.

“I thought I’d be back in a couple of weeks but it has just dragged on and on.

“There has not been an unnecessary pressure from Rob and Jake though.

“Hopefully I can repay their faith in me, and the time they have put in with me.

“I’m hoping by the time I am back there will still by a lot of football to play – and a lot of big games to play.

“I am looking forward to it.”