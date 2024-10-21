Carlos Corberan airs frustration over West Brom's failure to learn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Baggies were stung in stoppage time at the Kassam Stadium as Dane Scarlett rose to power in a header to cancel out Karlan Grant's first-half strike.

A share of the spoils made it four Championship games without a win for the Baggies as they struggle to rediscover the heights of the opening month of the campaign.

Asked about harsh lessons coming the way of his side, a frustrated Corberan said: "The problem with the lessons is we are not in school and the problem with lessons is that in elite football you need to take everything in before you suffer the consequence of the lesson, because these are the possibilities you have to add more points."